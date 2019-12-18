Sunny and cool Wednesday, slight chance of rain early this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clear skies and calm wind is bringing a very cold Wednesday morning as sunrise temperatures will range from the low 20s north of I-30, to the mid and upper 20s elsewhere.

We aren’t dealing with any cloud cover or wind chill, so once the sun is up it will result in temperatures running a few degrees higher than yesterday. Highs will top out a few degrees below normal in the mid-50s across much of the region. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High pressure is bringing clear conditions and eventually all-day sunshine. We will remain clear again tonight which will set up another round of freezing temperatures as we fall into the 20s and low 30s.

A returning south breeze tomorrow will push highs into the upper 50s, we should see lots of sun early before clouds increase late in the day and into Friday.

The major forecast models continue to show a disturbance moving in Friday/Saturday, with better agreement that we could see a few late day showers Friday and into the day Saturday. I’ve left any chance of rain out of the forecast during the daylight hours Friday, with the possibility of light rain Saturday. Accumulations look they would be less than a tenth of an inch in most areas, so any rain would have little impact on any outdoor plans and activities.

A warming trend will begin Sunday as highs will be in the 60s Sunday through next Tuesday. Christmas Day is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s, it may feel more like Spring than Winter.

Extended forecast

