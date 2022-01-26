SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Wednesday! This will likely be our coldest day of the week. If you’re growing tired of the chilly weather, we have a nice warm-up on the way for the weekend.

Grab the thick jacket this morning, as you will be greeted by temperatures in the 20s and low 30s between 5-8 a.m. Not only is it cold, but it’s also still breezy with a north wind of 10 miles per hour adding a wind chill making it feel even colder.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High pressure will briefly take over today and that will keep sunshine in our weather pattern, but the high will also trap the cold air at the surface only allowing our highs to warm into the 40s and low 50s, about 10 degrees below average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour after the noon hour. An area of low pressure will swing out of the Plains tonight and brush the northern ArkLaTex after midnight. The low may be strong enough to trigger some light precipitation. If this occurs we could see a brief rain, freezing rain, or light snow flurry mix near the Ouachita Mountains. No accumulations are expected, and this would have little to no effect on travel early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s tonight.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with the low pulling clouds across the ArkLaTex, but we won’t have any precipitation during the day. Highs will wind up in the low to mid-50s Thursday afternoon as well as Friday.

The weekend will bring sunshine and a warming trend, we’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, and gorgeous weather Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking into next week, buckle up, it may be an active weather week. A chance of rain returns to some areas Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will roll into the region next Wednesday. There appears to be some potential for strong storms with the front, followed by a surge of cold air that may be arriving fast enough to bring some winter weather midweek as well. More on this in the upcoming days!