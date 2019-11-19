Sunny and perfect Tuesday.. clouds increase tonight.. rain returns Thursday and Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather will be fantastic on this Tuesday, after a cold start we will turn in a perfect afternoon. Rain remains on schedule to impact the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, and we will enjoy a comfortable warm-up that will carry us into the upper-60s by lunch, with highs in the low to mid 70s. It has been 8 days since we have reached 70 degrees in both Shreveport and Texarkana, which is an abnormal stretch of cold weather.

Tuesday forecast highs

We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with little more than a few upper-level clouds drifting through. We will begin to feel more significant changes tonight, a returning south wind today will really start the conveyor belt of Gulf air into the region ahead of our next cold front. This will result in increasing clouds tonight and mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A slow-moving cold front will approach the ArkLaTex Thursday, and we will see rain early in the day north of I-20, where the chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the day. The front will move into the rest of the ArkLaTex late Thursday into Friday morning. Expect a slow and light to moderate rain behind the front Friday before rain tapers off late in the day. The slow movement of this front is keeping expected rainfall accumulations in the 1 to 2-inch range across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. This won’t cause any problems given the abnormally dry conditions we are experiencing.

Expected rainfall accumulations late Wednesday through Friday

Temperatures will fall behind the front Friday and into Saturday. The weekend is forecast to be dry with cool temperatures, in the 50s Saturday, and low 60s Sunday.

