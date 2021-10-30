Sunny and pleasant Halloween, another cool down next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will not be spooky for Halloween, it will be perfect for late October. Our next big weather change will arrive next week when a cold front brings rain and another surge of cool Fall air into the region.

Saturday brought the return of sunshine, light wind, and temperatures in the 70s. If you have outdoor plans Saturday evening we will cool off quickly after sunset so grab a jacket or a sweater, with temperatures dropping into the 50s by 9 p.m. and overnight lows in the 40s under clear skies with calm wind.

Saturday night into Sunday morning lows

It will be a chilly sunrise on Halloween with temperatures in the 40s, and It will stay cool through 10 a.m. or so with temperatures reaching the 70-degree mark by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, above average for the date. A light north breeze of 5 miles per hour will keep humidity low making for a spectacular day.

Halloween forecast highs

If you are doing some trick-or-treating there are zero weather concerns. Temperatures at sunset will be in the mid to upper 60s with light wind and clear skies.

Trick-or-treat forecast

The cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue Monday and Tuesday. We will likely begin to see mid and upper-level clouds return Tuesday ahead of our next cold front.

This front will begin to move into the region Tuesday night or Wednesday. This may be a slow-mover which keeps the chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms going for much of the day Wednesday, and potentially into Thursday as well. There does not look to be any severe weather concerns with this front, however, the slow movement may bring some needed healthy rainfall amounts. Accumulations may average 1 to 2 inches with the front Wednesday/Thursday.

This front may bring the coldest air of the season with highs in the 50s Thursday and possibly Friday, with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s as we head into next weekend, a weekend that is looking sunny, cool, and dry.