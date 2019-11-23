Sunny and pleasant Sunday.. rain returns for much of Thanksgiving week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a cold Saturday with some areas of the northern ArkLaTex only reaching the low 50s. A returning south wind will bring a warming trend in the upcoming days ahead of several disturbances that will bring rain next week.

It will be a cold Saturday night as we will fall into the 30s and low 40s under clear skies with a light west wind. Some areas north of I-30 could see a brief freeze Sunday morning.

Saturday night into Sunday morning forecast lows

High pressure will bring another mostly sunny day Sunday. After a cold morning, we will warm into the low and mid-60s during the day which is near normal for late November.

Sunday afternoon forecast highs

We will see a few clouds return Monday, with highs jumping into the 70s. No rain is expected Sunday or Monday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our first disturbance will move in Tuesday. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front will clip the region and we may see a few showers and storms develop during the day. Rain totals with our Tuesday system will be light and as of now any threat for severe weather is low.

A strong area of low pressure will set up in the western U.S. midweek and this will allow a few more disturbances to bring rain showers Thanksgiving Day and into Friday. Temperatures will be mild/cool with Thanksgiving highs in the low 60s.

The strong upper level low will move into the ArkLaTex late this week or early next weekend. We will have to be on the lookout for severe weather during this time. Given this is 6 to 7 days out, the timing and finer details will become clearer in the upcoming days. Total rainfall accumulations between now and next weekend may be in the 1 to 2 inch range, with higher amounts depending on how this all sets up. Stay tuned!

7-day forecast

