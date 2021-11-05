Sunny and pleasant through the weekend, cold front next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be very cold early this morning, but pleasant weather is expected this afternoon. The weekend will be sunny and comfortable with a cold front bringing our next big pattern change late next week.

We do have a few areas dropping to near freezing this morning north of I-30 in Arkansas. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s in most areas so there may be some frost early in the morning.

High pressure will continue to steer a dry north breeze into the ArkLaTex and this will keep our weather pattern sunny today with highs in the mid-60s. It will feel great in the sunshine today, but if you’re in the shade these temperatures will feel cool. Wind will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

This is setting up to be the coldest night of high school football games this season. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, with 4th quarter and drive home temperatures in the 40s. Take a jacket, blanket, and anything you need to keep warm.

Temperatures will eventually fall into the 30s after midnight under clear skies with a light wind. This may bring some frost early Saturday morning but it appears most areas will stay above freezing.

The weekend weather will be perfect for outdoor plans. The mornings will be chilly Saturday and Sunday, but we should warm a few more degrees Saturday putting many areas close to 70-degree highs. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Sunday.

The warming trend will really get going early next week as a south breeze and sunshine bring highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next cold front will approach late Wednesday, it’s possible we could begin to see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night, with rain increasing Thursday. The cooler air with this front will drop in next Friday through Sunday with highs potentially falling into the 50s and 60s.