Sunny and pleasant Tuesday, rain likely Wednesday, winter weather possible late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Enjoy the quiet and comfortable weather today, as rain returns tomorrow, colder air later this week, and the possibility of snow on Sunday.

No problems expected Tuesday, a little chilly through the morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s or low 40s, with some freezing temperatures north of I-30 where you may have to scrape the windshield or give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost the car.

High pressure is building into the region today and that will result in all-day sunshine which will warm highs comfortable into the low and mid-60s, perhaps a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The first of two strong cold fronts will move in tomorrow. After enjoying the sun today clouds will rapidly increase overnight into Wednesday morning. We could see a few rain showers early in the day, but it looks like the bulk of the rainfall will occur in the late morning and afternoon. While the ingredients are there for a few thunderstorms, no severe weather is expected. The heaviest rain will likely be south of I-20 where the warmer air will be, and some locations in east Texas or Louisiana may pick 1 to 2 inches of rain, with lighter amounts as you head further north. Temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon behind the front.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday

Thursday will be a cloudy and chilly day with highs in the 40s and low 50s, a similar pattern to what we saw after the New Year’s rain last week. We should pull more sunshine in Friday and Saturday, but it will stay cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

GFS model potential snow Sunday

Sunday gets interesting. We will have cold air in place with another cold front likely to move in during the day. There is model agreement that we will see rain change into snow, but the exact location and how much snow we could see is still up in the air. The GFS (American) model is showing snow developing for much of the afternoon into the evening which would result in measurable accumulations. The European model is showing mostly a cold rain with a brief window for snow which would result in lighter accumulations. Check back for updates as the impacts and any potential accumulations should become more clear in the upcoming days.