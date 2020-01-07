Sunny and pleasant Tuesday.. significant severe weather possible Friday through early Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Behind yesterday’s cold front high pressure will bring sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorms will return Thursday, with significant and widespread severe weather possible late Friday through early Saturday.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Temperatures are cool this morning as we have fallen into the 30s and 40s. We do have some areas north of I-30 in Arkansas in the upper 20s, including De Queen.

Sunshine is expected throughout the day with high temperatures comfortable in the low 60s with a light northwest breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week in most areas as lows will fall into the low 30s under clear skies.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A south breeze will return Wednesday, so after a cold morning, temperatures will warm into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday through Saturday:

Rain and thunderstorms will increase Thursday across the ArkLaTex, but the ingredients for any severe weather will not be present.

This will change Friday as significant and widespread severe weather will be possible Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight an ‘enhanced risk’ for the entire ArkLaTex.Damaging wind gusts will be possible, several tornadoes, as well as large hail.

In addition to the storm threat, heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding issues as some areas of the ArkLaTex could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain. It’s starting to look like the highest totals may be north of I-20, but given we are several days away this could change.

The severe weather threat will dimish Saturday morning, but a lingering shower or storm may impact the region during the day.

We will receive a break from rain Sunday, but another system will move in Monday bringing an increasing chance for rainfall especially across east Texas and Louisiana. At this point, no severe weather is expected early next week.

