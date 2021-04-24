Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Sunny and warm conditions to continue

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A refreshing afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with lower humidity. The afternoon clouds should move out allowing for nighttime temperatures to drop down into the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will resume in the 70s and 80s.

The first part of the upcoming work week is looking nice too. Highs will soar into the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Beginning Tuesday, we turn our attention to our next weather maker. For the last few days, we have described our next chance for rain will come either Wednesday or Thursday. Models are muddling the picture some.

Lows for tonight
Highs on Sunday

With today’s model run, it looks like the next rain maker will take its time moving towards the ArkLaTex. The GFS or American model shows the rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. The slower EURO model shows rain increase for Friday and the weekend. With a high level of uncertainty, it is a great idea to keep up with the latest forecast. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s!

The next seven days

