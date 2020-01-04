Sunny and warm January Sunday.. several days of rain possible late in the upcoming week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a cold Saturday morning we have warmed into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. A few areas will push 70 degrees Sunday, with the threat of possible heavy rain on the way next Thursday through Saturday.

For your Saturday night into Sunday morning, clear skies and light wind will allow us to cool quickly. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s in all areas with a brief freeze Sunday morning north of I-30.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning

The north wind kept us cool Saturday, but a returning south breeze Sunday will bring a 10-degree temperature jump with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. You won’t have to worry about rain as we’ll see all-day sunshine Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday will bring another day of near 70 degree highs with increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front. This front may bring a few lightly scattered showers late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Any accumulations will be light and likely overnight. We will clear out quickly Tuesday with highs falling back into the 50s.

It’s looking like we could see a slow-system bring several days of rain to close out the upcoming week. Showers and thunderstorms will return to some areas Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms impacting much of the region Friday. Some of the ingredients will be there for a few strong thunderstorms so this will need to be monitored.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the rainfall amounts. The American (GFS) model ends most of the rain before we move into the weekend, and keeps accumulations in the 1 to 2-inch range. The European model keeps the system overhead Saturday leading to another day of rain and thunderstorms. It is showing accumulations over 3 inches over much of the region. Needless to say, if you have outdoor plans keep an eye on the late-week forecast.

Extended forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

60° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 39°

Sunday

71° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 46°

Monday

70° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 70° 41°

Tuesday

60° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Wednesday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 62° 49°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 70° 63°

Friday

73° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 73° 53°

