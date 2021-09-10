Sunny and warm this weekend, rain returns for several days next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will enjoy comfortable morning temperatures, sunshine, and low humidity Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, and rain is back in the forecast for several days next week.

This Friday morning is turning into the coolest of the week in most areas. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with clear skies and low humidity to thank for the comfortable weather. We will have all-day sunshine with high temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon, similar to yesterday’s highs. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you are headed out to the high school football games this evening, kickoff temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with 4th quarter temperatures in the 70s under clear skies. After midnight our temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Friday night high temperatures

You will enjoy Saturday and Sunday morning as early day temperatures will continue to be on the cool side, likely in the mid-60s each morning. Afternoon highs will be warmer, in the mid-90s each day. Humidity will remain low Saturday, but we will start to feel a surge in humidity Sunday afternoon as tropical air returns to the region.

The tropical air will be arriving from the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of potential development and giving it a medium chance of development into a named tropical system in the next 5 days. As of right now, it appears the threat to the ArkLaTex is low, but this system may bring some rain to the Texas/Louisiana coast by Monday, and some of that rain may drift into the ArkLaTex.

National Hurricane Center 5 day development outlook

A combination of this tropical air and an incoming cold front will bring a slightly higher chance of rain Tuesday before we begin to see a downturn in the chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. The chance of rain will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for much of next week.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through next Thursday night

Rainfall accumulations through next Friday will average less than an inch in most areas, but some accumulations between 1 to 2 inches will be possible across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana.