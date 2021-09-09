Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Sunny and warm Thursday, rain returns next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for some fantastic early September weather today in the ArkLaTex. We should be able to find something for everyone. If you enjoy the cooler air it will be around early in the day, if you like the warm afternoons we will experience that, and everyone will enjoy a few more days of very low humidity.

Your early morning temperatures will have that cool Fall feeling again, as we will be in the 60s in most areas at sunrise, but north of I-30, we have dropped into the mid-50s in Arkansas and Oklahoma. You may need a jacket in these areas. Another surge of dry air has moved in overnight following yesterday’s cold front, so humidity will be even lower today with highs eventually winding up in the low 90s. The nice thing about the ‘dry heat’ is it’s easy to find a spot in the shade and stay cool if you’re outside.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs (2-4 p.m.)

Rain is out of the question today as the dry air will bring mostly sunny skies, the wind will be breezy at times out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Are you enjoying these cooler nights and mornings? Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid-60s again tonight and the mornings will be comfortable through the weekend.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

Daytime highs will return to the mid-90s in most areas Friday through the weekend, but the humidity should be well below the usual painful range through the weekend. We will have mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, with a few more clouds on Sunday.

The chance of rain will return early next week. A few showers and isolated storms may move up from the coastline Monday. A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday, and help to enhance the surge of rain moving up from the coast as well. Bottom line, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are looking more and more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss