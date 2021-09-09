Sunny and warm Thursday, rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for some fantastic early September weather today in the ArkLaTex. We should be able to find something for everyone. If you enjoy the cooler air it will be around early in the day, if you like the warm afternoons we will experience that, and everyone will enjoy a few more days of very low humidity.

Your early morning temperatures will have that cool Fall feeling again, as we will be in the 60s in most areas at sunrise, but north of I-30, we have dropped into the mid-50s in Arkansas and Oklahoma. You may need a jacket in these areas. Another surge of dry air has moved in overnight following yesterday’s cold front, so humidity will be even lower today with highs eventually winding up in the low 90s. The nice thing about the ‘dry heat’ is it’s easy to find a spot in the shade and stay cool if you’re outside.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs (2-4 p.m.)

Rain is out of the question today as the dry air will bring mostly sunny skies, the wind will be breezy at times out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Are you enjoying these cooler nights and mornings? Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid-60s again tonight and the mornings will be comfortable through the weekend.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

Daytime highs will return to the mid-90s in most areas Friday through the weekend, but the humidity should be well below the usual painful range through the weekend. We will have mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, with a few more clouds on Sunday.

The chance of rain will return early next week. A few showers and isolated storms may move up from the coastline Monday. A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday, and help to enhance the surge of rain moving up from the coast as well. Bottom line, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are looking more and more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.