Sunny and windy Friday ahead; dry conditions to continue through MLK Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning is starting off on another cold note. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Today’s forecast will focus on the strong winds. Through 6 PM, a Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex. With strong low pressure over the Plains, wind gusts could be as high as 35-40 mph. The good news here is winds will begin to relax heading into tonight and Saturday.

For today, we will see highs into the lower and middle 50s. The same can be expected for Saturday. A warming trend is on the way for Sunday, Monday, and next week. After a break from the rain, we will see the rain really increase next week!

Highs for Friday

By the end of the week, our next weather maker will move into the Northwest. The system will drop down to the south near Baja California. The system’s position will alter the upper winds out of the southwest leading to moisture increasing from the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. Rain will begin to increase Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front will stall near Interstate 30. The stalled front will be the focal point for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. In some locations, we could see several inches.

The next seven days