Sunny pattern with mild mornings and very warm afternoons to continue

An extended period of dry weather has begun in the ArkLaTex. Expect below normal temperatures for the next few nights. A gradual warming trend will begin across the area Thursday.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Wednesday was a sunny and windy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and have climbed into the low to middle 80s. You may have noticed a big drop in the humidity. This drier air will hang around for several more days as the wind will stay out of the north to northeast. Thanks to this dry air overnight temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few nights. We will see lows Wednesday night in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows Thursday night will be in the lower 60s. Normal for this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Thursday will be near normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday morning lows and afternoon highs

Upper-level high pressure will be developing over the Plains this weekend and early next week. This will accelerate the warming trend and keep the ArkLaTex dry. Look for daytime highs to return to the low to middle 90s by the weekend. Highs will continue to warm next week. It is quite possible that we’ll see highs return to the mid to upper 90s by the middle part of next week. Humidity will be on the increase this weekend and early next week. This will result in warmer nights. Overnight lows will return to the upper 60s this weekend and the low to middle 70s for most of next week.

As of right now, I really don’t see much of any rain through at least next Friday. A few longer-range models do show a chance for the afternoon thunderstorm possibly returning by Father’s Day weekend. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren

