Sunny skies and a decrease of humidity to continue for Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today has been a nice afternoon for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. Yesterday’s cold front continue to move southward into Central and Southern Louisiana. Although, we have a few showers over portions of Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes. The storms will continue to move out of our area soon. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s.

The next few days, you can expect more of the same with lots of sunshine and drier air. The upper level trough will keep us away from the very hot temperatures to the west. As we are in northwest flow, we could see some weak disturbances slide southward to produce some rain. We will see what happens. By next weekend, the heat and humidity will increase for the ArkLaTex.

Highs

In the tropics, Hurricane Isasis continues to bring impacts to South Florida and the Bahamas. Currently, Isasis is fighting some drier air and wind shear. The upper trough will steer the hurricane towards the East Coast. It remains unclear where a landfall will occur if any. To the east, we have another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. As of now, it has a 60% chance of development in five days. The Gulf of Mexico remain quiet.

Isaias

