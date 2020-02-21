Sunny skies and cool temperatures expected for Friday

Friday morning, temperatures are starting off on a cold note. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Finally, sunshine will make its return for today. The expected highs are still over ten degrees below normal for this time of the year. However, we will take the sunshine! Clouds will roll back in for Saturday.

Highs for Friday

A disturbance will move into range for Sunday. As of now, the Highland parade should run without any rain. For most of us, the rain will hold off until late Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Monday. We will see another front move in for Tuesday.

Moisture levels are looking low. The front may squeeze out a few showers Tuesday night. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Over the next seven days, highs will be either in the 50s or 60s!

The next seven days

