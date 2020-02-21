Sunny skies and cool temperatures expected for Friday

Friday morning, temperatures are starting off on a cold note. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Finally, sunshine will make its return for today. The expected highs are still over ten degrees below normal for this time of the year. However, we will take the sunshine! Clouds will roll back in for Saturday.

Highs for Friday

A disturbance will move into range for Sunday. As of now, the Highland parade should run without any rain. For most of us, the rain will hold off until late Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Monday. We will see another front move in for Tuesday.

Moisture levels are looking low. The front may squeeze out a few showers Tuesday night. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Over the next seven days, highs will be either in the 50s or 60s!

The next seven days

Friday

49° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 49° 29°

Saturday

56° / 41°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 56° 41°

Sunday

62° / 58°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 62° 58°

Monday

67° / 44°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 44°

Tuesday

63° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 63° 38°

Wednesday

48° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 48° 30°

Thursday

52° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 34°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

9 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

11 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

12 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

1 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

4 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

5 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

