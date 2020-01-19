Sunny skies and cool temperatures will continue

Sunday turned out to be a very beautiful afternoon. Temperatures rosed into the 50s for highs. As the winds relax tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. M.L.K. Day is looking great with lots of sunshine. Highs will continue into the 50s.

Lows for tonight
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

By Tuesday, a weak backdoor front will lower temperatures a few degrees. In addition, clouds will increase on Tuesday. A weak upper disturbance will produce some showers on Wednesday. The rain will continue for Thursday. The cooler temperatures and the position of low pressure will keep severe weather threat very low.

The rain moves out on Friday. Next weekend, highs are back into the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Over the next seven days, lows will stay in the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 33°

Monday

53° / 29°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 29°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 34°

Wednesday

45° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 45° 42°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 55° 40°

Friday

53° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 53° 36°

Saturday

57° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 57° 39°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

8 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

7 AM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

Trending Stories