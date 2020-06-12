Sunny skies and very warm temperatures expected for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday has turned out to be a great afternoon in the ArkLaTex. We are seeing lots of sunshine with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels are decent. Humidity levels will remain managable for the next few days.

Highs for Saturday

The weekend is looking to be a great one. If you have any outdoor plans, it will be a nice one. Daytime highs will slowly increase into the lower 90s for everyone. The main weather story will be the ridge of high pressure. The upper ridge will remain overhead keeping us hot. Nights will remain mild.

Next week, daytime highs will warm even more. By the second half of the work week, highs will approach the middle and upper 90s. As you add increasing humidity levels, feel like temperatures will return into the triple digits. With the ridge of high pressure in place, we will continue to see rain free days through the next seven days.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 90° 68°

Saturday

94° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 94° 68°

Sunday

95° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 71°

Monday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 96° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 96° 71°

Wednesday

96° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 96° 72°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 96° 74°

