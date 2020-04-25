Sunny skies for Sunday and Monday; severe weather returns for Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday night was a very stormy night in the region. The good news is mother nature is providing a break in the storms. Sunshine will remain in the area for Sunday and Monday. Currently, we have some clouds and rain in the south of the area. Tonight, we will see lows fall in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be perfect with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Lows for Sunday morning

However, the break of good weather will not last for long. Tuesday poses another risk of severe weather. SPC has outlined a Slight Risk over all of the ArkLaTex. As of now, it is too early to mention what the primary threats will be. However, it seems like all modes will be possible along with heavy rain. The rain will enter Tuesday evening and move out early Wednesday morning.

By the end of the week, we will see a ridge of high pressure move in. The ridge will mean sunny and warm conditions. With the ridge coming in, we will see another weekend of dry conditions. Temperatures may flirt with 90s by next Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 52°

Sunday

79° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 57°

Monday

80° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 82° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 56°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 78° 56°

Thursday

80° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 59°

Friday

84° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 64°

