Sunny skies sticking around for Tuesday and Wednesday; next cold front to arrive for Thursday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday is shaping up to be another nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Some areas are experiencing hazy skies this afternoon. As the cold front continues to push southward, the drier air will push the dust particles out of our area. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping down into the lower 50s. Tuesday, the forecast is looking great with lots of sunshine.

Highs for Monday

Our next weather maker will come into play for midweek. A significant low-pressure trough will lead to cooler temperatures for the eastern half of the United States. Similar to Monday’s cold front, I am not expecting a lot of low-level moisture out ahead of the front. However, the moisture levels will just be enough to produce a few showers for Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs on Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice with lots of sunshine. We will see temperatures moderating back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Models are hinting at some rain next week. We will see what happens. In the tropics, we are still looking at one tropical wave that has a low chance of development.

The next seven days

