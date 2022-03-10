SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An interesting 2 day stretch of weather is on the way to the ArkLaTex over the next 48 hours. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will give us a perfect day of weather today, but a cold front will bring rain and perhaps a dusting of snow to some areas of the ArkLaTex tomorrow.

Your Thursday morning will start out cold with dew, frost, and patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the 30s, you will need a jacket for a few hours, but a nice warm-up is on the way. Sunshine combined with a light south wind will bring high temperatures near 70 degrees in all areas this afternoon, right at average for the date.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Clouds will increase late tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will make it through the morning commute Friday without any rain or snow, but the chance for precipitation will increase after the noon hour Friday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

No severe weather is expected Friday, but isolated thunderstorms and rain showers will be possible during the afternoon, with a surge of very cold air arriving in Oklahoma and Arkansas during the mid to late afternoon. This is when we could see rain change into snow mainly north of I-30 in McCurtain, Little River, Sevier, Howard, and Hempstead counties (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.). The roads will be too warm for any accumulations or travel impacts, but we could see a dusting of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces.

While not everyone will see snow, we will all feel the cold air with this front. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with highs in the 40s and low 50s with sunshine returning all day. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The warm weather will return next week as highs will be in the 70s throughout the week. There is a decent chance for showers and storms late Monday into early Tuesday, the severe weather threat looks low, and we’ll keep you updated if that changes.