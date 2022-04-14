SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 3 consecutive days of severe weather, this is the day we’ve been waiting for as it will be sunny and pleasant. We’ll be dry through Friday evening but a chance of thunderstorms will return Friday night and into Easter weekend.

Wonderful Spring weather today: Cooler air is arriving behind yesterday’s cold front and our early morning temperatures will be in the 40s in all areas. We may have some patchy fog in a few locations, but there is all-day sunshine in the forecast which is a nice change. The news gets better as we’ll also have light wind and low humidity. The breeze will be out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. High temperatures will be near average in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel great today.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Thunderstorms return Friday night through Easter Sunday: Unfortunately, we can’t seem to string together a streak of comfortable and dry days. Friday will be breezy, partly cloudy, and warmer with highs in the 80s. A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex late Friday and stall north of us. It looks like we will pull some rain and thunderstorms off the warm front Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The front will then move slightly south stalling over the ArkLaTex this weekend. This will keep the chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms going Saturday and Easter Sunday as well. While this will not be a washout all-day rain, an occasional storm could bring a high wind gust or large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern ArkLaTex in the ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook late Friday into Friday night. A ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook is forecast for all areas Saturday with wind and hail being the primary threats as well. By definition, a Marginal Risk means no widespread severe weather is expected, but one or two storms could bring severe weather hazards.

For the all-important Easter Sunday morning, most areas should be dry between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., with rain increasing during the late morning and a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Use slider adjust between the Friday and Saturday severe weather outlooks

Dry weather early next week, rain returns midweek: The weekend rain will taper off late Sunday and we will have great weather next Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward the region Wednesday and may stall near or north of us late in the week. This will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms by Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain continuing into Thursday and Friday.