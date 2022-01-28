The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Friday will stick around through the weekend. Expect much warmer temperatures this weekend that will hang around until a cold front moves through Wednesday night. The front will bring our next best shot of needed rain.

Friday was a mostly sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s over most of the area. Afternoon temperatures warmed into the 50s. We will see a big warming trend this weekend. Saturday will get off to a cold start with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Despite the cold start, we will soar into the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday afternoon. The weekend will end with even warmer temperatures as highs Sunday will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Futurecast shows a quiet weekend of weather. We will see a clear sky Friday night and lots of sunshine Saturday. More sunshine Sunday will give way to an increase in clouds late Sunday night. A disturbance that will move across south Texas may be close enough to bring a chance of rain to the southwest half of the area Monday.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves into and through the area. Severe weather is not expected with this front, but we could see some heavy rain in spots. We now have some decent agreement in the models that most of the area will see rainfall totals of around an inch.

Temperatures will stay mild next week ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will warm into the 40s and 50s. We will turn much colder behind the front late next week. Look for overnight lows to plummet into the upper teens to lower 20s. Daytime highs will retreat to the 40s. Another warming trend will begin next weekend with highs returning to the 50s.