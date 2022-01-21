Sunny weekend with cold start and near-normal finish

The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Friday will stick around through the weekend. The weekend will begin with the coldest temperatures of the winter so far and will end with near-normal temperatures. Next week begins with a rainy Monday.

Friday was a mostly sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 20s and have warmed into the low to middle 40s. Thanks to a clear sky, very dry air, and light wind. Friday night will be even colder and will see the coldest temperatures of the winter so far at many places. Saturday will begin with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Daytime highs Saturday will be warmer as we climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will see dry weather through the weekend with sunny days and clear and cold nights. Lows Saturday night will not be as cold but will still be below freezing in the 20s. The weekend will end with near-normal temperatures Sunday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will likely return to the ArkLaTex late Sunday night. Those clouds will begin to drop some rain on the area late Monday and Monday night.

The rest of next week is looking dry and cool. Highs will mainly be in the 50s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s. It is possible that we could go nearly a week with no additional rain. Long-range models show that our next chance of rain could hold off until the end of next weekend.

We will probably see below-normal rainfall during the next ten days. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals over most of the ArkLaTex will be in the range of ½ to 1”. The latest drought monitor shows that extreme drought conditions are developing over parts of the area. This forecast could mean that these conditions could continue to slowly worsen. Have a great weekend!