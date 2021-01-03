Sunshine and above-normal temperatures continue until Wednesday cold front, winter precip next Sunday?

Look for sunshine and above normal temperatures to stick around through Tuesday. Our next cold front could bring some rain Wednesday. Near or below-normal temperatures return by the end of next week and could stick around for a while.

Sunday was a mostly sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. After morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, daytime highs have climbed into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Loo for the warming trend to continue with above normal temperatures settling in the next few days. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday. Morning lows Monday morning will range from the middle 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to middle 60s. Expect similar conditions Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Our next disturbance will arrive Wednesday as a cold front quickly moves through the area. We likely will see some rain from this system, but amounts will not be nearly as heavy as those that we experienced last week. Most of the rain Wednesday will fall Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Models suggest that rainfall totals will be in the ballpark of ½”. Instability will be lacking when the front arrives so I don’t expect much thunder. We definitely won’t have to worry about any severe weather.

Cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex behind this cold front starting Thursday. Daytime highs will drop to the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the middle 30s. These temperatures are pretty close to normal for this time of year. This cooler weather pattern could continue through next weekend and possibly through most of the following week. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that will move through our area late next Sunday. Two different long-range models are showing that rain could change to a mixed bag of winter precipitation for much of our area. Obviously, it is way too early to predict anything on possible accumulation. This is the first run of these models that shows this possibility. However, since we do have model agreement, it does appear to be a distinct possibility at this time.

Once this system moves through, it is looking as if the middle of January will be rather cool and dry with below normal temperatures and precipitation. Stay Tuned

–Todd Warren