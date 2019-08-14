Sunshine and above normal temperatures return for a few days

Dry weather with above normal temperatures to return with the heat index once again in the 100 to 105. The chance for rain returns by the end of the weekend with temperatures returning to normal next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to scattered showers and lots of clouds, temperatures returned to more normal levels in the low to mid 90s. Look for the sunshine and above normal temperatures to return starting Thursday. Thursday will begin with plenty of sunshine and near normal temperatures in the low to mid 70s. That sunshine will continue through the day with daytime highs returning to the mid to upper 90s. Despite the fact that models indicate that some slightly drier air could mix down to the surface, look for heat index values to once again surpass 100 degrees. We get even hotter Friday with highs approaching 100 degrees in a few spots. Friday morning lows will again be in the low to middle 70s.

As upper level high pressure shifts more to the west by the end of the weekend, that will allow for the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to the weather picture. With the high moving away and more clouds and possibly some rain in the mix, daytime highs will probably moderate back to more normal levels by the beginning of next week. While we will eventually have a chance for rain pretty much every day from Sunday through next Wednesday, don’t’ expect a whole lot. While the model below is rather dry, other models show 1/2 to 1″ will be possible over the southeast half of the area and 1/4 to 1/2″ will be possible over the northwest half of the area.

You may want to pay closer attention to any activity in the tropics next week. A few models do indicate that a tropical system could form in the Gulf of Mexico. Obviously, the jury is still out as to whether or not this will actually happen, but we will be entering what typically is the busiest part of hurricane season from the end of August through September. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

–Todd Warren