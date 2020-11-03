Sunshine and above-normal temperatures settle in until next week

The sunshine and warming trend will continue into the weekend. Our next best chance for rain returns by next Tuesday. Unfortunately, it’s looking promising that Hurricane Eta will eventually make it into the Gulf of Mexico.

Election Day was a pleasant day of weather around the ArkLaTex. After lows in the 30s over most of the area, daytime highs have soared into the 70s. Look for the warming trend to continue as we head towards the weekend. We will see a clear sky around the area tonight. Temperatures will once again be below normal but not as cold as last night. Expect overnight lows to settle into the low to middle 40s. Sunshine will return to the area Wednesday and it will continue the warming trend. Daytime highs will likely rebound to the middle 70s.

We will likely stay dry through the weekend as the warming trend continues. High temperatures will slowly climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will eventually return to the low to middle 60s. Our next chance for rain will begin with a slight chance Monday. Rainfall chances will increase Monday night and Tuesday as our next cold front eases through the area. Some thunder will be possible, but severe weather is looking unlikely at this point.

The longer-range weather picture shows that we will probably settle into a weather pattern that will bring more normal temperatures. It also appears that a second cold front could invade the area sometime late next week.

Hurricane Eta will be moving through Central America in the coming days and will weaken to a remnant low. We will have to keep an eye on the remnants as models indicate it is likely that the low will move back into the Caribbean and strengthen. It is also looking more promising that this system will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Given the time of year and increasing frequency of cold fronts moving across the country. The odds are that this system will get picked up in the westerlies and pushed northeast before getting this far west. Of course, it is 2020 and unusual things have been known to happen. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren