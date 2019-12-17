Sunshine and chilly temperatures to stick around for a few days

Look for sunshine to stick around until Friday. The cool temperatures will stick around until the weekend. Christmas week still looks mild and mainly dry.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Tuesday got off to a cloudy start for most of the ArkLaTex. Clouds gradually gave way to sunshine during the day. Look for that sunshine to stick around for the next few days. We will likely see below normal temperatures for the next several nights. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will likely be below freezing for most of the area. Expect lows in the mid-20s to low 30s tonight. We’ll settle into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night. Daytime highs for the next few days will only return to more normal levels in the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds will be in the increase late Thursday and Thursday night as another disturbance approaches from the west. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a very slight chance for a shower. If you get some rain, it won’t be much as you can see in the map below. Highs Friday could be a bit cooler thanks to the clouds as we will struggle to make it into the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine will gradually return to the area Saturday and will likely stick around through much of next week. We will begin a warming trend this weekend. Look for lows to return to the 40s. Daytime highs will return to the 60s. That mild air will stick around through pretty much all of Christmas week. Look for highs next week to stay in the 60s. Lows will stay in the 40s. We could see a slight chance for a shower Christmas day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next best chance for rain could hold off until the weekend after Christmas. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will contain the details in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren