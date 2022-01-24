Sunshine and cool temperatures to return

Look for the threat of rain to gradually end Monday night as the clouds stick around. Sunshine returns Tuesday and will likely stick around through the weekend. Temperatures stay below normal for the next several days with dry conditions until the middle of next week.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day over most of the ArkLaTex. Rain has invaded the southern half of the area. Futurecast shows that the rain will be most widespread over the southern half of the area Monday night. The rain will gradually end from west to east. Tuesday will begin with a cloudy sky over most of the area. Look for the clouds to gradually decrease from north to south during the day. Once the clouds depart, we will settle into a cool and dry weather pattern that will last through the rest of the workweek.

Futurecast shows that rainfall totals will be rather light for most of the area. It is possible that much of NE TX, SE OK, and SW AR stay totally dry. Rain totals over the southern half of the area south of I-20 will probably be in the range of ¼” to ½”.

Temperatures will likely be a little below normal from now through Friday. Tuesday will begin with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Look for daytime highs to likely climb into the middle 50s. The coolest day of the week will be Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will then begin a warming trend with highs returning to the middle 60s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will warm into the low to middle 30s.

Our next chance of rain likely won’t return until the middle of next week. As of right now, we have decent agreement in the long-range models that rain could return to the ArkLaTex next Wednesday. That rain could stick around through part of Thursday.