Sunshine and dry conditions to continue, a cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday has turned out to be a really nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. This afternoon, temperatures are in the 60s. Skies are partly cloudy. I am expecting clouds to continue to thin out this evening and tonight. Lows will drop down into the 40s. Monday, we should expect more sunshine than clouds.

Lows for Monday morning

Tuesday, a cold front will make its way into the ArkLaTex. Since we are lacking low-level moisture, the front should pass through as a dry front. Before the front arrives, highs will warm into the middle and upper 70s. Following the front, you can expect temperatures to dip down into the 30s and 40s. We are not done with the jackets yet. Sunshine will continue for Wednesday.

Highs for Monday

By the end of the week, we will follow our next big opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Rain and thunderstorms will increase on Friday afternoon and evening. As mentioned yesterday, it is still too early to say if we will see strong to severe storms. In addition, models are uncertain on how the rain will be sticking around. Behind Friday’s system, temperatures will remain warm for the second half of the weekend.

The next seven days