Sunshine and even warmer temperatures Friday ahead of likely rain Saturday

The sunshine and warming trend will continue through Friday. Clouds and rain return to start the weekend. Christmas week begins with sunshine and above normal temperatures. It will end with colder temperatures as most of the week will be dry.

Thursday finally saw sunshine return to the ArkLaTex. After a cold start in the 20s, temperatures have rebounded to more normal levels in the low to middle 50s. The warming trend that began today will continue Friday. We will once again see a clear sky around the area Thursday night. Temperatures will again drop to near freezing over most of the area. Look for lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday temperatures will rebound thanks to the continuation of the sunshine. Highs should return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another disturbance will approach and move through the area Friday night and Saturday. This system will increase the clouds and begin to produce a few scattered showers for part of the area late Friday night. The rain will increase Saturday as the system moves through. I don’t expect much in terms of thunder and certainly don’t look for any severe weather. Most models are now showing heavier rainfall potential. It appears the much of the area should expect to receive around ½” of rainfall.

Once this system clears our area, sunshine will return to close the weekend. Highs Saturday with the clouds and rain will mainly be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The sunshine and warming trend will continue Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will rebound to the low to middle 60s. Lows during the period will be in the 30s.

Another cold front will approach the area Wednesday. This front will not have much upper-level support the way it looks right now. That means that rainfall chances should be rather slim. Highs Wednesday ahead of the front will stay in the low to middle 60s despite the clouds. Lows will be in the 40s.

Once the front moves through, colder air returns for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Daytime highs will return to the upper 40s to middle 50s. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren