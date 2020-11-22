Sunshine and mild conditions for Monday; more rain ahead for the upcoming work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday afternoon, rain is beginning to come to an end in the region. Temperatures are mild in the 60s and 70s. Once the clouds clear tonight, we will see lows falling into the 30s and 40s. Monday is looking great with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Clouds will quickly increase from Monday night into Tuesday.

The next few days will be an active weather pattern producing more showers and storms. For Tuesday, a Marginal Risk is out for all of the ArkLaTex. If we see any severe weather concerns, the main issue will be damaging winds. Rain and storms will increase for the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Following the cold front, clouds will clear out for the second half of Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking great.

The sunny skies won’t last long again. The next upper-level system will produce showers and storms for Black Friday and Saturday. Models are uncertain on the timing of the cold front. As we get closer, we will fine-tune the forecast. The last system will produce some heavy rain in spots. For the next seven days, we could several inches in spots.

