Sunshine and more normal temperatures return Friday..next week looking mild and very wet

The clouds will finally move out of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Sunshine returns Friday and will stick around for only a few days. The threat for rain returns Sunday and could linger through much of next week.

Thursday was a cloudy, breezy and cold day around the ArkLaTex. The combination of the clouds and a breezy northwest wind kept temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The clouds will finally move out Thursday night allowing for the coldest night of the week. Look for temperatures Thursday night to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Despite the colder start, Friday is looking much warmer thanks to plenty of sunshine. Look for daytime highs to climb to near-normal levels in the upper 50s to low 60s. That sunshine will stick around Saturday as temperatures to start the weekend will remain near normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Another larger upper-level trough will develop over the southwestern part of the country. This will set up a southwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere creating a cloudy and wet weather pattern that will begin Sunday. Clouds will increase Saturday night and Sunday. Rain will begin to return to the area late Sunday. We will continue to see the rain Monday with a few rumbles of thunder. An upper-level impulse will move through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a better shot for some thunderstorms and heavier rain. If we are going to see any severe weather next week, the chances would be highest Tuesday night into Wednesday. The jury is still out on exactly the extent of any threat if we even have any. This pattern will likely continue through Thursday of next week.

Models are now hinting that we will see come cooler and drier air return to the area starting Friday of next week. That means that sunshine should return and stick around through next weekend with near or below normal temperatures. Check back here Thursday evening at 8:30 pm for my nightly live update that will next week’s wet weather and a possibly drier outlook in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

