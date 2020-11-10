Your Local Election Headquarters
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures return for a few days as rain will likely hold off until Saturday

Posted: / Updated:

Look for the clouds to slowly decrease Tuesday night into Wednesday.  Pleasant temperatures continue for the rest of the week.  Another front could bring a few thunderstorms Saturday.  Next week looks dry with near-normal temperatures.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Tuesday has been a cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex.  A weak cold front has triggered some scattered showers.  That rain will gradually end from west to east Tuesday evening.  Clouds will gradually decrease Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from northwest to southeast.  Once the clouds depart, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine that could last into Friday.  Temperatures behind the front will likely stay above normal but will be a little cooler.  Highs for the rest of the workweek will settle into the low to middle 70s.  Overnight lows will ease into the 40s and 50s.  

Another cold front will move through the area Saturday.  This front will bring a chance for some thunderstorms.  Since we have more upper-level support and still plenty of moisture in place with this system, it is looking promising that we could see more rain.  Models indicate that rainfall totals could exceed one inch especially over the northern half of the area. This is not yet set in stone as we could see much lower rainfall totals when it is all said and done.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Once this second disturbance clears the area, sunshine will return Sunday and will likely stick around through most of next week.  Temperatures next week should be pretty close to normal with daytime highs settling into the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Overnight lows will drop the middle 40s.  We could see a little rain by the end of next week.

Tropical Storm Eta continues to spin over the SE Gulf of Mexico.  There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to where Eta will eventually go  You can see the latest forecasts including that from NHC as well as the potential impacts from the storm below.  Eta is not expect to impact the weather in the ArkLaTex.

–Todd Warren

