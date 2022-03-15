Sunshine will gradually return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday with warmer temperatures. We will see another quick shot of more rain Thursday night that will be followed by a near-perfect weekend. Strong to severe storms look promising early next week.

Much warmer temperatures on the way: Thanks to plenty of clouds and some scattered areas of rain, temperatures Tuesday have remained below normal with afternoon readings staying in the 60s. That will change Wednesday as the sunshine gradually returns. Look for lows Wednesday morning to begin a bit on the chilly side in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs Wednesday will soar into the low to middle 70s. It will be even warmer Thursday as will see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few days of sunshine: Futurecast shows that the scattered areas of showers and thundershowers that we have witnessed today will come to an end. We will likely stay mostly cloudy over most of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Wednesday will begin with lots of clouds. Those clouds will gradually decrease and we should end the day with a mostly sunny sky over most of the area. Expect a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday. A quick-moving disturbance will bring a good chance of more rain Thursday night. That rain will give way to the return of some sunshine Friday that will stick around through the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather early next week: Long-range models continue to indicate that another strong storm system will approach the ArkLaTex from the west early next week and will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms next Monday, Monday night, or possibly Tuesday. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows a slight severe weather risk for much of the area on both Monday and Tuesday. All severe weather risks will be possible including the threat of a few tornadoes.

Heavy rain on the horizon: Rainfall totals from today and Thursday night should be somewhat limited with totals of around ½” possible. It will be different early next week with the storms that are expected. As of right now, we have good agreement in the long-range models and ten-day rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will be possible over most of the ArkLaTex. Of course, most of this rain is on the distant horizon, so expect some changes in this outlook as we move through the rest of this week.