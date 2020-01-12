Severe Weather Tools

Sunshine and quiet weather returns to the ArkLaTex for Sunday

Weather

Finally, some quiet weather entering in the ArkLaTex. Strong storms caused some heavy damage in portions of the ArkLaTex. An EF-2 tornado moved through a Haughton community. Strong straight-line winds caused tree and home damage in Oil City and Benton. High pressure will push colder air in tonight. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Some much-needed sunshine returns for Sunday! Highs will jump back into the 50s. Highs will return into the 60s. Clouds will increase on Monday evening. With daytime heating, we will see a few showers and storms. SPC outlined a Marginal Risk for the ArkLaTex for Monday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible for Tuesday. A cold front will lead to a better chance of storms for Wednesday. I am not expecting much colder air behind the front. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into Saturday.

The next seven days

Saturday

43° / 30°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 43° 30°

Sunday

57° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 39°

Monday

64° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 64° 57°

Tuesday

73° / 63°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 73° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 56°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 75° 56°

Thursday

66° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 66° 57°

Friday

74° / 49°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 49°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
10%
31°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
33°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
36°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

43°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

