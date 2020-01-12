Sunshine and quiet weather returns to the ArkLaTex for Sunday

Finally, some quiet weather entering in the ArkLaTex. Strong storms caused some heavy damage in portions of the ArkLaTex. An EF-2 tornado moved through a Haughton community. Strong straight-line winds caused tree and home damage in Oil City and Benton. High pressure will push colder air in tonight. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Some much-needed sunshine returns for Sunday! Highs will jump back into the 50s. Highs will return into the 60s. Clouds will increase on Monday evening. With daytime heating, we will see a few showers and storms. SPC outlined a Marginal Risk for the ArkLaTex for Monday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible for Tuesday. A cold front will lead to a better chance of storms for Wednesday. I am not expecting much colder air behind the front. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into Saturday.

The next seven days

