Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning, we are waking up to temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will see plenty of sunshine with highs into the lower to middle 80s. This evening, we will see temperatures dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The good news is the sunshine and drier conditions will continue into the weekend.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Across the western United States, we have a ridge of high pressure that will continue moving in our direction. As a result, daytime highs and nighttime lows will warm. For highs, they will warm to near 90 degrees for early next week. Nighttime lows will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Our next weather maker will arrive for Tuesday evening. A weak cold front will supply showers and a few storms Tuesday night. The rain will move out for Wednesday morning. Behind the front, we will see daytime highs drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will fall back into the 50s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 84° 63°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 66°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 86° 67°

Monday

89° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 68°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 62°

Wednesday

80° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 58°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss