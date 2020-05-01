Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning, we are waking up to temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will see plenty of sunshine with highs into the lower to middle 80s. This evening, we will see temperatures dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The good news is the sunshine and drier conditions will continue into the weekend.

Across the western United States, we have a ridge of high pressure that will continue moving in our direction. As a result, daytime highs and nighttime lows will warm. For highs, they will warm to near 90 degrees for early next week. Nighttime lows will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Our next weather maker will arrive for Tuesday evening. A weak cold front will supply showers and a few storms Tuesday night. The rain will move out for Wednesday morning. Behind the front, we will see daytime highs drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will fall back into the 50s.

The next seven days

