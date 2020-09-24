Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday; more rain possible early Monday

The workweek will end with some sunshine Friday. We will begin a warming trend that will continue through the weekend. Some changes on the way for the beginning of next week. It now appears as if a cold front could produce some thunderstorms Monday. The rest of next week is looking dry and cooler.

Thursday was a cloudy day across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to all of the clouds, temperatures once again have stayed well below normal. We will likely stay cloudy across most of the area Thursday night. Friday will begin with some clowns but those clouds will give way to some sunshine as we go through the day. Consequently, expect warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lowe’s Friday morning will likely begin in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Look for the sunshine to continue through the weekend. The warming trend will also continue as daytime highs will warm into the mid-80s. Overnight lows will warm into the middle 60s. Thanks to a south wind through the weekend, we will see an increase in moisture that will be in place as a cold front arrives Monday. Models are now in agreement that we will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday morning. This is a change from yesterday’s outlook. It is a bit early to determine the strength of the possible thunderstorms due to some inconsistencies in the models.

Once this front clears our area, some cooler and drier air will gradually settle into our area for the rest of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine from Tuesday into next weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. Overnight lows will settle into the mid to upper 50s. Even cooler air could make its way into the region to close next week. Highs could fall into the low 70s and lows could fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The longer-range weather picture is looking relatively dry with a warming trend. The good news is that temperatures likely will stay below normal well into to the month of October. I will have more details on what to expect for the next couple of weeks in my live weather update Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m.