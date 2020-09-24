Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday; more rain possible early Monday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The workweek will end with some sunshine Friday. We will begin a warming trend that will continue through the weekend. Some changes on the way for the beginning of next week. It now appears as if a cold front could produce some thunderstorms Monday. The rest of next week is looking dry and cooler.

Thursday was a cloudy day across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to all of the clouds, temperatures once again have stayed well below normal. We will likely stay cloudy across most of the area Thursday night. Friday will begin with some clowns but those clouds will give way to some sunshine as we go through the day. Consequently, expect warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lowe’s Friday morning will likely begin in the upper 50s to low 60s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Look for the sunshine to continue through the weekend. The warming trend will also continue as daytime highs will warm into the mid-80s. Overnight lows will warm into the middle 60s. Thanks to a south wind through the weekend, we will see an increase in moisture that will be in place as a cold front arrives Monday. Models are now in agreement that we will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday morning. This is a change from yesterday’s outlook. It is a bit early to determine the strength of the possible thunderstorms due to some inconsistencies in the models.

Once this front clears our area, some cooler and drier air will gradually settle into our area for the rest of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine from Tuesday into next weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. Overnight lows will settle into the mid to upper 50s. Even cooler air could make its way into the region to close next week. Highs could fall into the low 70s and lows could fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The longer-range weather picture is looking relatively dry with a warming trend. The good news is that temperatures likely will stay below normal well into to the month of October. I will have more details on what to expect for the next couple of weeks in my live weather update Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss