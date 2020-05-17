Radar

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for this week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday’s rain is beginning to shift to the east. However, we still have some scattered storms around east of Interstate 49. Unlike yesterday, we don’t have any severe weather to speak of. The upper low will continue to move into the Deep South for Monday and Tuesday. Tonight, we will see lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

Skies will continue to clear out for Monday. Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Most importantly, we will see some lower humidity around. The upper low will meander over the eastern half of the United States. Since the ArkLaTex is still close enough to the system, we could see a few pop up storms midweek. The ridge will begin to flex its muscles some more by the end of the week.

Next week, the ridge of high pressure will break down and we will see the return of rain chances. By the weekend, highs will warm into the lower 90s. Lows will stay in the 70s.

In the tropics, we have our first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. Tropical Storm Arthur is off the Atlantic Coast. Some rain and wind impacts will reach the Carolinas before turning into the open Atlantic.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 60°

Monday

85° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 69°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 87° 71°

Friday

90° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

6 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

