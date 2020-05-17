Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for this week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday’s rain is beginning to shift to the east. However, we still have some scattered storms around east of Interstate 49. Unlike yesterday, we don’t have any severe weather to speak of. The upper low will continue to move into the Deep South for Monday and Tuesday. Tonight, we will see lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

Skies will continue to clear out for Monday. Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Most importantly, we will see some lower humidity around. The upper low will meander over the eastern half of the United States. Since the ArkLaTex is still close enough to the system, we could see a few pop up storms midweek. The ridge will begin to flex its muscles some more by the end of the week.

Next week, the ridge of high pressure will break down and we will see the return of rain chances. By the weekend, highs will warm into the lower 90s. Lows will stay in the 70s.

In the tropics, we have our first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. Tropical Storm Arthur is off the Atlantic Coast. Some rain and wind impacts will reach the Carolinas before turning into the open Atlantic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.