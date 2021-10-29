Sunshine, chilly nights, & pleasant days are on the way for Halloween weekend

The clouds that have been streaming over the ArkLaTex for the past few days will finally move out Friday night. Sunshine returns this weekend with warmer daytime temperatures. More rain still looking promising for the middle and possibly end of next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy, rather windy, and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 50s and lower 60s and only warmed into the low to middle 60s over most of the area. Changes are on the way this weekend. The clouds will finally move out Friday night allowing for cooler overnight temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will likely dip into the 40s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will warm into the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows the clouds moving off to the northeast Friday night and all of the ArkLaTex will become clear. Expect plenty of sunshine over all of the area Saturday. We will stay clear Saturday night with even cooler temperatures. Look for nearly perfect weather conditions for Halloween. Highs Sunday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 70s. We should see evening temperature for Trick-or-Treating fall into the 60s.

The dry and pleasant weather will continue until the middle of the next week. Another cold front will move through the area bring a decent chance for rain. As of night now, severe weather is looking unlikely. Models indicate that the heaviest rain will fall over the northern half of the area where more than one inch will be possible. The rest of the area will see amounts of ½ to 1”.

We will turn cooler behind the front. Highs will fall from the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front to the upper 50s to lower 60s behind it. Overnight lows will fall from the lower 50s to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some models do hint at a little more rain by next weekend.

-Todd Warren