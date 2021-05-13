Sunshine continues ahead of another extended period of wet weather

The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex today will stick around into the weekend with a warming trend. The threat of rain returns to parts of the ArkLaTex Sunday and continues for all of the ArkLaTex through at least next weekend.

Thursday saw the return of sunshine to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon temperatures reflect the added sunshine and have warmed into the middle 70s. Friday will get off to a cooler start thanks to a clear sky Thursday night. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will be warmer as we climb to near 80 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky tonight. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday ahead of a partly cloudy sky Friday night. Thanks to a more southerly wind, we will see some clouds mixing in with the sunshine Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will be close to normal with highs in the low to middle 80s. Clouds will increase Saturday night. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the western half of the area late in the day. That rain will move east into the heart of the area Sunday night.

Once the rain returns, we will likely continue to see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through ALL of next week AND next weekend. We will see plenty of thunderstorms during this period, but due to model differences, it is impossible to determine the extent of any severe weather threat. We can only say that the occasional severe storm will be possible.

While severe weather will be possible, the main concern next week will be exactly how much rain we receive and where it will fall. Model rainfall projections for the next ten days vary greatly. Models agree that the heaviest rain will likely fall over much of Texas and southern Oklahoma. A model blend indicates that this part of our region could see five to seven inches of rain. This would include the far northwest corner of our area.

Area lakes and rivers are already running high due to our recent rains. If this scenario plays out as indicated, we could see the highest water levels of the spring. That would include the Red River. So far the river has remained below the flood stage. Once the rains begin, the river in Shreveport will likely be near 25 feet, just five feet below flood stage. If the five to seven inches do fall upstream in S OK and N TX, the river will rise again and flooding will be possible by the end of May. We will know more once we know exactly how much rain has fallen and where.

Watch below for continuously updated current and forecast info and for a LIVE update at 8:30 pm:

–Todd Warren