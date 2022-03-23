Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will stick around into next week. A warming trend will begin Thursday with highs warming into the 80s by the end of the weekend. Our next chance of storms holds off until the middle of next week.

One more day of below-normal temperatures: Wednesday began with some clouds over parts of the ArkLaTex. Those clouds quickly left the area Wednesday morning beginning a nice streak of sunny weather. Lows Wednesday morning began in the 40s around the area. Most of the area has warmed into the 60s. Normal for this time of year is in the low to middle 70s. Look for colder temperatures Wednesday night. With the lack of clouds, temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s. We will begin a warming trend Thursday with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Thursday. We will continue to see a clear sky Thursday night and lots of sunshine Friday. The dry weather will continue this weekend with the acceleration of the warming trend. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Sunday morning. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Warmest air of the year? It still looks like parts of the ArkLaTex could experience some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will jump into the lower 60s. Daytime highs will soar into the middle 80s.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Our next severe weather threat: I mentioned yesterday that our next chance of rain could come by the middle of next week but that models were split on the extent of that rain threat. That disagreement in the models had decreased. Now the majority say that showers and thunderstorms are looking more promising from late next Tuesday night through next Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible and all severe weather threats will be on the table.



Rainfall Potential: Models are now pretty much in agreement that we will see a decent amount of rain once again. It appears that most of the area could receive anywhere from one to two inches with some locations approaching 3”. There is still some uncertainty in how this could play out so stay tuned!