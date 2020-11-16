Sunshine continues into the weekend with a warming trend; rain to return Sunday

Look for the sunny and pleasant weather pattern to continue this week with a warming trend. Our next chance for rain will return Sunday. Thanksgiving week is looking much soggier.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. After lows dipped into the 30s over much of the area with some frost, daytime highs have climbed to normal levels. We will likely see the sunshine continue over our area for most of the week ahead. Upper-level high pressure will settle over the southern half of the country. This will allow for a gradual warming trend. Lows Tuesday morning will once again dip into the 30s. Daytime highs Tuesday will rebound back into the lower 70s. The quiet weather pattern will continue into the weekend. By Saturday, overnight lows will warm to the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will warm to the middle 70s.

The first in a series of disturbances will move into the area Sunday. This system will likely bring periods of rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is looking very unlikely at this point. That rain will likely decrease Monday as some cooler air returns to the area. Highs behind Sunday’s cold front will dip to below normal levels in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will be closer to normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A second in a series of disturbances next week will bring an increased chance of rain with a few thunderstorms next Wednesday. A third disturbance could bring more rain to our area next Friday night into Saturday. A fourth disturbance could bring even more rain to begin the following week. As of right now, if you add up all of the rain from these disturbances, we could see anywhere from one to three inches of rain in the next few weeks. The map below shows rain potential through next Tuesday. This should help pause the developing drought conditions around the area that can be seen here.

Thanksgiving Outlook: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and highs in the middle 60s. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren