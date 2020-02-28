Sunshine continues Saturday with a huge warm-up..strong to severe storms still possible early next week

Sunshine to stick around to start the weekend with much warmer temperatures. Clouds and a chance for rain return Sunday. Strong to possibly severe storms still expected Tuesday.

Friday was another warmer day around the ArkLaTex thanks to plenty of sunshine. Look for the sunshine and warming trend to continue Saturday. The weekend will get off to a chilly start with lows Saturday morning in the upper 30s to low 40s. Despite that chilly start, temperatures will soar Saturday thanks to more sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind. Highs Saturday will likely climb into the low to middle 70s!

Our sunny and pleasant weather pattern will end Sunday. Clouds will begin to increase Saturday night. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Sunday. A gusty south wind of 15 to 20 mph will transport plenty of moisture into our area. This will bring a chance for some scattered showers. Look for highs Sunday to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will increase some Monday as we stay mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Expect highs Monday to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The main upper-level disturbance that is bringing our weather change will then move across our area late Tuesday through Tuesday night. Models are somewhat split on the timing of this feature. It is possible that it could hold off until Wednesday. If this happens, it will reduce our severe weather threat Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we still have a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday. We are still several days away from the arrival of this disturbance and there is still some uncertainty as to the extent of any severe weather. One thing that is almost a certainty is that we will receive plenty of rain. Most of the area will likely receive at least an inch of rain. We will likely have areas that get two to three inches of rain. The exact location of the heaviest rain is still somewhat in the air.

Temperatures ahead of the Tuesday disturbance will stay warm with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Behind the disturbance, look for the rain to end Wednesday. Sunshine will return for the end of next week with more seasonable temperatures. Highs will retreat to the 60s and possibly 50s. Lows will dip back into the 40s.

–Todd Warren

