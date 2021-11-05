Sunshine continues this weekend with cold nights and warmer days

We will continue to see below-normal temperatures over the next several nights. Daytime temperatures will return to the 70s by the end of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will return late next week with cooler air returning next weekend.

Friday was another sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s over most of the area. A few locations did manage to dip to the freezing mark. Temperatures Friday afternoon have risen into the lower 60s over most of the area. We will continue to see below-normal overnight temperatures this weekend. Lows Friday night will likely return to the 30s and could be colder than last night in a few areas. Daytime highs Saturday will once again be warmer as we will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Look for highs Sunday to return to the lower 70s.

Futurecast shows that our quiet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Look for a clear sky Friday and Saturday nights. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky. This quiet weather pattern will likely continue through the middle of next week as the warming trend continues. Look for highs to eventually warm into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will return to the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s possible.

Our next chance of rain will come Wednesday night and Thursday. It still looks possible that a second disturbance could bring another quick shot of rain Friday although most models are not on board with this scenario. It still appears that we could see another ½” of rain at most locations. Cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex behind this system. Look for highs to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It still appears that next weekend will feature plenty of sunshine.

-Todd Warren