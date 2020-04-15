Sunshine continues Thursday with big warm-up..two disturbances to bring a chance for storms in the week ahead

Look for the sunshine to stick around Thursday with much warmer temperatures. Clouds and a slight chance for rain return Friday. Showers and thunderstorms still look promising for the weekend. A second strong disturbance could bring more storms by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 30s The low in Shreveport this morning was 39 degrees. The low in Texarkana was 37. As expected, both were above the records for today’s date. The warming trend that began today will accelerate Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Thursday. We will see another chilly start with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Look for daytime highs to soar into the low to middle 70s.

Clouds will begin to increase over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. That will lead to a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a slight chance for a scattered shower. Rainfall chances could increase for Friday night and Saturday. Futurecast shows the heaviest rain over the southern half of the area. We will likely see another round of showers and thunderstorms across the area Saturday night into Sunday. Right now severe weather chances are looking low but if we do see any severe weather this weekend, it will likely occur Sunday. Look for temperatures this weekend to stay in the 70s for daytime highs and the 50s and low 60s for overnight lows.

We’ll take a break from the rain Monday and Tuesday with even warmer daytime temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s.

A second and strong system will approach our area from the northwest Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will likely see another round of thunderstorms Wednesday. Our atmosphere should be unstable enough to allow for a chance for some strong to severe activity. We’ll know more about exact timing and the threats we could face as we get closer to Wednesday. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

