Sunshine finally returns Tuesday and could stick around until the weekend

Cooler temperatures settle in for a few days after a pleasant Tuesday. Rain possible for a small part of the area Wednesday and for all of the area Saturday and again next Wednesday.

Monday was a rather windy and stormy day around the ArkLaTex. A cold front moving through the region has triggered a line of shower and thunderstorms. Severe weather has been very limited, but we have seen some gusty wind as a result of this line. We will finally see some sunshine return to the area Tuesday in between disturbances. Temperatures Tuesday will begin a bit cooler with lows in the 30s and 40s. Daytime highs will once again be above normal in the 60s and low 70s.

Another surge of cooler air will invade the area Wednesday. This will likely result in the return of some clouds and a very slight chance for a shower mainly over the northern half of the area. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be close to normal in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Wednesday and Thursday nights will be slightly below normal in the low to middle 30s. The good news is that we will likely see plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday.

Another disturbance will then bring clouds and a good chance for rain to the ArkLaTex Saturday. The weekend will begin with lows in the 40s and daytime highs in the low to middle 60s. It doesn’t appear that we will see much rain from this system with amounts staying less than 1″. The weekend will likely end on a more pleasant note Sunday with sunshine returning and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

That dry weather will likely continue through the beginning of next week with above normal temperatures. Highs will mainly be in the low to middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The longer-range models show that rain once again looks promising by next Wednesday. That rain could linger into next Thursday. If you add rain from this system to this weekend’s, rainfall totals of one to two inches will be possible. As of right now, the rain looks to be heavier over the northern half of the area.

–Todd Warren