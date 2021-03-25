Sunshine Friday leads up to another shot for thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Look for some sunshine to return to the ArkLaTex Friday.  Another cold front will bring a few thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night.  The weather pattern stays rather active with more rain possible Monday and again next Wednesday.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy and breezy day.  The worst of the thunderstorms have developed to the east of our area.  Temperatures were cooler with highs mainly in the 70s.  Thanks to the return of some sunshine, warmer temperatures will return Friday.  We will get off to a cooler start with lows in the 40s Friday morning.  Daytime highs will climb into the 70s and lower 80s.

Yet another cold front will approach the area Saturday.  There should be enough instability in place to allow a few thunderstorms to develop.  The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a marginal to slight severe weather risk which means that any severe activity should be rather isolated.  At the very least, we should see some heavier rainfall totals with amounts exceeding two inches in spots.

The weekend will begin with above-normal temperatures as will see highs in the 70s and low 80s.  Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend will end with drier conditions Sunday.  Under a mostly cloudy sky, it will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will most likely take a break from the rain Tuesday as warmer air returns.  Yet another cold front will move through Wednesday bringing a chance for more thunderstorms.  It’s a bit early to project on any severe weather threat.  Since it is spring, just be aware that it likely will be possible. 

Next week will likely end with drier and cooler weather.  Look for highs to slip into the 60s and lower 70s.  Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.  It is possible that we could stay mainly dry through next weekend.    

–Todd Warren

