Sunshine is on the way for Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds are still hanging on tough in the ArkLaTex. This afternoon, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. This afternoon and early evening, we could see a few showers south of Interstate 20. Tonight, clouds slowly will be on the decrease with nighttime temperatures dropping down into the 40s. Sunday, I am expecting a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will make their return into the 60s and 70s.

A weak front will arrive on Tuesday. Before the front arrives, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Behind the cold front, Wednesday morning temperatures will dip down into the 30s. We aren’t done yet with the jackets! Afterward, temperatures will rebound in the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures Wednesday morning

The next weather maker will arrive on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will likely begin Friday afternoon. It is way too early to say if we could see anything strong or severe. The rain will linger around for the first part of Saturday and then slide to the east. According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures are times can be slightly below normal for mid and late April standards!

The next seven days