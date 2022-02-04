The clouds will finally move out of the ArkLaTex Friday night allowing for one of the coldest nights of the winter so far. A warming trend begins Saturday and will continue through next week with no rain for the next ten days.

Coldest night of the winter? Look for the clouds to move out of the ArkLaTex Friday night. The combination of a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air will allow temperatures to dip well below freezing and to some of the lowest levels that we have seen this winter.

A sunny weekend: Futurecast shows that once we clear out Friday night, with will likely stay that way through the weekend. Look for a sunny sky Saturday. Thanks to that sunshine, temperatures will be warmer, but still below normal. Look for highs to range from the mid to upper 40s north to the upper 40s to lower 50s south. We will see a clear sky Saturday night with lows dipping back into the 20s. The weekend will close with more sunshine Sunday and highs in the low to middle 50s.

Dry & Warmer week ahead: The dry weather pattern will likely continue next week as a large upper-level ridge will remain over the western half of the country. This will provide upper-level winds over our part of the country that will be out of the northwest. The pattern will keep the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico out of the ArkLaTex allowing for plenty of sunshine. This pattern will continue through next weekend and into the following week. Temperatures will warm up in the coming week as highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will eventually warm to the mid to upper 30s.

Drought update: The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday shows that extreme drought conditions continue to expand across the ArkLaTex. This does not include the rain Wednesday night and Thursday, however, given the extended period of dry weather ahead of us, it likely won’t be enough to keep the drought from intensifying even more.